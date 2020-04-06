Home

OLIN E. COOK


1926 - 2020
OLIN E. COOK Obituary
Olin E. Cook, 93, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1926 in Tunkhannock, a son of Mark and Delia (Derby) Cook.
Olin was married to Martha (Messersmith) Cook.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II.
A private burial will take place in Bradford County Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 16, 2020
