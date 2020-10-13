1/
OLIVE L. (BROWN) ELMES
1932 - 2020
Olive L. Elmes, 88, of Westfield, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Born Feb. 29, 1932 in Elkland, she was the daughter of the late Adelbert and Ruby (Bruce) Brown. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 – 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
