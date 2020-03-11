|
Betty P. Owlett, 91, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the Watermark Assisted Living Facility in Trinity, FL. Her funeral service was held on March 5 at Dobies Funeral Chapel in Holiday, FL. Mrs. Owlett's remains will be interred at the Middlebury Union Cemetery in Keeneyville. Interment plans are incomplete at this time.
Mrs. Owlett was born on Jan. 24, 1929 in Wellsboro, to Llewellyn and Frances Peake. She was one of five children and is survived by her sister Nancy Steininger. Betty was preceded in death by Stuart Owlett, her husband of 69 years. Together they owned and operated Owlett's Super Market in Keeneyville. For the last 30 years of their marriage, they worked together at Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar, FL. "Together" is certainly the right word for their relationship. Betty was a 14-year-old freshman at Wellsboro High in 1942 when she started dating two-grades older Stuart. They were inseparable for the next 75 years. Work, family, church and taking pride in one's accomplishments were the cornerstones of their lives and marriage. They enjoyed traveling and journeyed to all parts of the globe, often accompanied by their children. Betty, whose given name was Orchid, was a blessing to all who knew her. Her common sense approach to life and her no-nonsense response to modern issues will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Owlett is survived by two children and their spouses, Dave and Betty Owlett of Cumming, GA and Cheryl and Steve Ross of Tarpon Springs, FL. Betty is also survived by four grandchildren, Todd Hanville, Kim Ford, Jaimee Stansell, and Matthew Hanville; 10 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to a . Betty was particularly supportive of Hospice Care, the Alzheimer's Foundation, and St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020