Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
OWEN LAWRENCE COOK


1918 - 2020
OWEN LAWRENCE COOK Obituary
Owen Lawrence Cook, age 101, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 3, 1918 in Jackson Township, Tioga County, a son of Minor and Belle (Sollenberger) Cook. Owen's wife, Shirley (Merrick) Cook, of 57 years died on Dec. 16, 2004.
He was a long-time dairy farmer in Rutland Township, and worked as an auto body repairman at Wells & Goodall in Mansfield and a school bus driver. Owen also mowed roads for the Pennsylvania Highway Department and worked night shifts at Westinghouse Electronics in Horseheads, N.Y. for a few years. His passion was being a private pilot flying from a field on Pumpkin Hill and going over Roseville.
Owen loved being outside and sightseeing across the country with his wife in their RV. He was an avid Walmart shopper.
Owen is survived by his daughters, Janet (Edward) Wright of Mechanicsburg and Jean Zimmerman of Mechanicsburg; a son, Rodger (Dawn) Cook of Mount Joy; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers, Melvin Cook and Ford Cook and a sister, Emily Mayer.
In honoring Owen's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Roseville United Methodist Church, 4118 State Rt. 549 Mansfield, PA 16933.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
