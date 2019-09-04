|
Pamela E. (Ritter) Robbins, 70, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1948 in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Luther H. Jr. and Dorothy J. (Rhodes) Ritter.
She was the companion of many years of the late Philip Baran and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.
She loved spending time with her family.
Pamela is survived by two sons, Lee Robbins, Jr. of Langhorne, William Robbins of Fairless Hills, two daughters, Kathryn (Saffet) Adak of Langhorne, Pam Hine of Wellsboro; two brothers, Dwight (Anne) Kerr of North Carolina, Luther Ritter of Levittown; grandchildren, Charles and Samantha Torres, Breann Robbins, and her favorite nephew, John Ritter.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Wellsboro, with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019