Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA ROBBINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA E. (Ritter) ROBBINS


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA E. (Ritter) ROBBINS Obituary
Pamela E. (Ritter) Robbins, 70, of Wellsboro, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1948 in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Luther H. Jr. and Dorothy J. (Rhodes) Ritter.
She was the companion of many years of the late Philip Baran and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.
She loved spending time with her family.
Pamela is survived by two sons, Lee Robbins, Jr. of Langhorne, William Robbins of Fairless Hills, two daughters, Kathryn (Saffet) Adak of Langhorne, Pam Hine of Wellsboro; two brothers, Dwight (Anne) Kerr of North Carolina, Luther Ritter of Levittown; grandchildren, Charles and Samantha Torres, Breann Robbins, and her favorite nephew, John Ritter.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Wellsboro, with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now