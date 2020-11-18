Patricia A. Barner, 81, of Roaring Branch, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Aristacare in Montoursville, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. In honoring Patricia's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church 10925 State Route 414, Roaring Branch, PA 17765. Burial will take place in East Point Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com