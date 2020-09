Patricia "Pat" A. Lovell, 79, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at Bradford County Manor. She was born on Nov. 2, 1940 in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Lucas and Grace (Horton) Lovell. Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 25, from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Gray Cemetery in Covington. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com