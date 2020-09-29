Patricia A. Siciliano, 91 of Elkland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her home. She was a former Laurel Queen. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 1 – 4 p.m. A funeral mass for immediate family will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Father David Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com