1/
PATRICIA A. (MacLEAN) SICILLIANO
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Siciliano, 91 of Elkland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her home. She was a former Laurel Queen. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland, on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 1 – 4 p.m. A funeral mass for immediate family will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Father David Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved