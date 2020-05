Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia "Pat" Jeanne Clark, 74, of Westfield, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport. She was born on June 17, 1945 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Stephen and June (Cartledge) Baker. A private memorial service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store