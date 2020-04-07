|
Patricia M. Murtland, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro.
Born on Nov. 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William and Clara (Smith) Marland.
Pat spent three decades as a nurse at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital and was among the first nurses to work in the hospital's intensive care unit upon its opening.
She married Richard Murtland of Wellsboro in October 1965; he predeceased her in February 1990. Her first marriage to John Barry ended in divorce.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Over her lifetime Pat was a voracious reader and especially fond of the beach, animals of all sizes, needlework, Canasta, volunteering, and the maple trees in fall. Well known for her bossy directness, Pat also possessed the kindest of hearts, a spirit of generosity, and a dry sense of humor that endeared her to many. Her only true enemy was black ice, which often caused her to miss her hair appointment.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Paula Greer (William) of Alexandria, Va.; cousins, Beverly Davis (Bruce) and Paul Stafford (Phyllis) of Wellsboro; step-daughter, Janet Bodine (Harry, deceased) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; step-sons, Dick Murtland (Pam) of Beech Mountain, N.C. and Mike Murtland (Peggy) of Pawley's Island, S.C.; seven step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandchild; and her beloved grandkitty, Gracie.
The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to the entire staff of Carleton's for the compassionate care and companionship they provided Pat.
Due to COVID-19 concerns a memorial service and burial will take place at a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. Memorial donations may be made to the . To share a memory or condolence with Pat's family, please visit: www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 16, 2020