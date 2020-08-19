1/
PATRICIA "PAT" VALIMONT
1946 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Valimont, 74, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 16, 1946 in Williamsport, a daughter of Raymond and Pauline (Williams) Valimont.
She worked as a security guard for Amgard and as a secretary for Kingdom.
Pat was part of the first class of women who graduated from Highway Patrol in South Carolina. She was a member of Victory Church in Troy and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.
Pat is survived by her brother, Jerry (Sarah) Valimont of Mainesburg and three sisters, Margie (Charles) Davis of Orangeburg, S.C., Connie (Steve) Bolt of Mansfield and Renee (Jeff) Kenyon of Troy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Raymond Valimont and Pauline Valimont.
Friends and family are invited to call on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at
Victory Church, 645 E. Main St. Troy.
A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. with her brother-in-law, Steve Bolt officiating.
A private family burial will take place in King Hill Cemetery in Mainesburg.
Memorial contributions can be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road Towanda, PA 18848.
Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Victory Church
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Victory Church
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
