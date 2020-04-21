|
|
Patricia W. Coolidge, 86, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation of Wellsboro. Born Sept. 27, 1933 in Wellsboro to William and Grace (Mills) White, Pat grew up in the Wellsboro, graduating from Wellsboro High School in 1951 and later attending Elmira College.
On September 5, 1953 she married William A. Coolidge, and they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage. After being away from Wellsboro from 1953 to 1973, Pat returned with her family to Wellsboro and became an active participant in the Wellsboro community she loved so much. She enjoyed playing golf and laughing with her friends at Tyoga Country Club and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to being a devoted wife, Pat delighted in raising her seven children, being a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by four sons; William A Coolidge, Jr. (Tracy) of Wellsboro, Raymond Scott Coolidge (Joda) of Washington D.C., Jeffrey L. Coolidge (Shirlee) of Wellsboro, and Todd J. Coolidge (Melissa) of Charlotte, N.C.; three daughters: Patricia Aulgur of Elkton, Md., Pam Murphy of Elkton, Md., and Jill A. Conte (Jeff) of Pittsburgh; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and her devoted caregiver, Marie Lucas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William A. Coolidge, who passed away May 11, 2019.
Due to the social concerns surrounding Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro.
Donations in her memory may be made to Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Rd, Tioga, PA 16946. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020