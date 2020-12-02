1/
PATRICK W. "PAT" JESSUP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A cherished husband, father, grandfather and successful business owner, Patrick (Pat) W. Jessup of Wellsboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 28, 2020 at the age of 66.
Pat is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tina Jessup (Johnson), his son, Josh Jessup, wife Kali and grandsons, Braylen and Bransyn; his daughter, Amanda Wood, husband Ian and granddaughters, Claire and Eden. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Jessup and wife Debra and Christopher Lohr and wife Spring.
Pat was well-known by many in his community due to his charitable nature and willingness to help anyone who might need it. Words cannot truly describe the loving, giving, joyful man that Pat was and he will be sorely missed by the many people he has positively impacted throughout his life.
Pat wished to be cremated and per his wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David and Shirley Crawford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved