A cherished husband, father, grandfather and successful business owner, Patrick (Pat) W. Jessup of Wellsboro, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 28, 2020 at the age of 66.
Pat is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tina Jessup (Johnson), his son, Josh Jessup, wife Kali and grandsons, Braylen and Bransyn; his daughter, Amanda Wood, husband Ian and granddaughters, Claire and Eden. He is also survived by two brothers, Michael Jessup and wife Debra and Christopher Lohr and wife Spring.
Pat was well-known by many in his community due to his charitable nature and willingness to help anyone who might need it. Words cannot truly describe the loving, giving, joyful man that Pat was and he will be sorely missed by the many people he has positively impacted throughout his life.
Pat wished to be cremated and per his wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com