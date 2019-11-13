|
Patsy Lee (Case) Stover, 80, of Gaines, passed away Nov. 8, 2019 the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born Jan. 15, 1939 the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Elizabeth C. (Rash) Case.
Patsy worked at the Doylestown Hospital and the former Mercer Medical Center, Trenton, N.J. before retiring to Tioga County. She and her husband, Evan, enjoyed camping across the United States and spending time with their grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Paul Evan Stover, Jr.; a daughter, Susan L. (Russell) Young; a son, Ronald E. (Nadine) Stover; grandchildren, Jacob E. Young, Dylan C. Stover, Teresa A. Stover and Bryce E. Stover. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara (Al) Logan and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Case. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Ofner and a brother, William Case.
At the wishes of the family there will be no visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in the care of the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
