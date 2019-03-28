Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Krystoff. View Sign

Paul A. Krystoff, 101, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

He shared over 60 years of marriage with the late Evelyn (Davis) Krystoff, prior to her passing in 2005.

He was born Dec. 6, 1917, in Antrim, the son of the late John and Anna (Wozniak) Krystoff.

Paul was employed by the Corning Glass Works company in Wellsboro, retiring in 1976.

He was a man of great faith and attended church services as a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Wellsboro.

He was a huge sports fan, especially when it came to his New York Yankees or horse racing. He also enjoyed fishing and riding his scooter around town with his dog, Cece.

Paul will be missed by family and friends for his teasing sense of humor and his strong-minded personality, which he had right up until his passing.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, James Krystoff, of Antrim; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Irving Buettner, of North Fort Myers, FL; sister, Antoinette Davis, of Wellsboro; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Evelyn, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Ray, Stan, Steve and Edward.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Friday, March 29, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Paul's memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Rev. David Bechtel officiating.

