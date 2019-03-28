Paul A. Taft, 86, of Westfield, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born Feb. 10, 1933 in Westfield, the son of Walton and Bernice (Allen) Taft. Paul worked at the former Westfield Tannery.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Zion Christian Assembly PA-49, Ulysses, PA 16948 and to the . Arrangements are in the care of Kenyon Funeral Home Inc. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019