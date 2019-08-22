|
Paul Carl Hafer, 88, of Middlebury Center, died early Thursday morning, Aug. 15, 2019 at Carleton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Wellsboro.
Born on June 10, 1931 in Bedford, Paul was the son of the late Clyde T. and Grace (Risbon) Hafer.
He was the husband of the late Sonya Nearhoof Hafer, whom he married on Aug. 3, 1957 at Evangelical and United Brethren Church, Altoona by the Reverend Knepp. Paul lost the love of his life when Sonya died on Jan. 11, 2000.
Paul is survived by his brother, James T. Hafer and his wife, Gretchen of Chambersburg; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Orrin and Marjory Nearhoof of Richmond, Ky.; an aunt, Betty Hafer of Hagerstown, Md.; and beloved nieces and nephews.
Dr. Hafer retired from Mansfield University in 1989. Prior to joining the faculty at Mansfield University, he taught at Bermudian Springs School District, Bedford High School and Ball State University.
Paul was a student at Lock Haven State Teachers College prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, after the start of the Korean Conflict, where he served from 1950 – 1954 as an airborne radar technician.
He was a life member of American Legion Post 84, Wellsboro and Disabled American Veterans Keystone State Chapter#16.
Dr. Hafer attended and held degrees from Shippensburg State College, Pennsylvania State University and Ball State University.
In addition, he did post-doctoral studies at Penn State and the University of Vermont.
Paul may also be remembered for his time of employment at the Bedford Inquirer, and for writing sports articles for The Inquirer and Bedford Gazette.
For several years, he was an announcer and disc jockey at radio station WBFD in Bedford, and was also formerly employed by the federal government during the Kennedy-Johnson administration as an employment security advisor.
Dr. Hafer was also a member of the National Audubon Society, Tiadaghton Audubon Society, the Sierra Club, the Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife Federation and Pine Creek Headwaters Protection Group.
Paul enjoyed his family and friends, history, walking, reading, traveling, cars, humor and a good conversation.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no viewing, visitation or public funeral services.
Interment will be at Logan Valley Cemetery, Bellwood. Arrangements are by Jon C. Russin Funeral Home, Inc. Bellwood. russinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019