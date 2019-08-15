|
Paul T. Hall, 72, of Lawrenceville, passed away surrounded by his family at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1947 in Wellsboro, the son of Walter and Vera (Barrett) Hall.
Paul was the husband of Janis (Kennedy) Hall; together they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on Sept. 2, 2019.
He was the owner of Hall's Homes and Lumber Company.
His first day of business was Feb. 6, 1968 and his last day of business was Aug. 14, 2019.
Paul is survived by his wife Janis; daughters and sons-in-law Paula and Rob Jones of Lawrenceville, Sharon and Michael Churchill of Elkland, Jennifer and David Snyder of Millerton; sisters and brothers-in-law Delores and Dennis Smith of Lindley, N.Y., Marilyn and Allen Wells of Lynchburg, Va.; eight grandchildren, Cheyenne, Sarah and her husband John, Taylor Rae, Madisen, Ella, Gavin, Bailey and Clayton.
A casual celebration of Paul's life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hall's Homes and Lumber, 18759 Route 287, Tioga.
Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to the Lawrenceville Fire Department, 9 Mechanic St # 11, Lawrenceville, PA 16929.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019