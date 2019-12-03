|
|
Pauline Jane Wright Graves, 88, of Little Marsh passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Born on Nov. 20, 1931 at home in Loucks Mills, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Crystal (Flynn) Wright. She married Clayton Graves, Jr. on Dec. 23, 1951 in Shinglehouse.
Pauline worked for Galeton Production, drove school bus, was a home health nurse, homemaker and farmer. She raised and loved all the calves, cats and chickens and went to the barn right up till she became ill. She loved to help the grandkids and great-grandkids get ready for the fair. Pauline loved to cook for her family every Sunday and breakfast every Saturday morning; their house held many family gatherings. She catered co-op dinners for 30 years, several weddings and dinners for the Wool Growers Association. She was involved in the start of Chatham Fire Association and became a lifetime member. Pauline enjoyed camping and always took care of everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Clayton L. Graves, Jr.; her sons, Dennis and Christine Graves and Duane and Leah Graves; grandchildren, Stacey and Lance Coolidge, Colin Graves, Amanda Baker, Duane "Critter" and Linda Graves, Dale "Dooley" and Amanda "Frog" Graves and Eric Graves; great-grandchildren, Brody, Nina and Emma Coolidge, Jalen and Joseph Graves, Grady, Conner and Lowell Baker, Lane, Kole, Maverick, Makalah, Alyson and Haley Graves; two brothers, Richard and Charlie Wright; a sister, Claralea Naylor and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by many extended family; sons, daughters and grandchildren who she was known to as mom or gramma. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Seeley, Waneta Fanton, Barbara Jacobs and Donita Empson and two brothers, Harold and Don Wright.
A celebration of Pauline's life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 starting at 12 p.m. at the Chatham Fire Department. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Chatham Fire Company, 1575 Blair Creek Road, Westfield, PA 16950 or to the Cowanesque or Wellsboro FFA Chapters. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019