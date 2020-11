Pauline Smith, 91, of Troy, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. The daughter of Lewis Smith and Edna C. (Larkins) Smith, she was born in Altoona, April 1, 1929. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a public service.The family plans to have a celebration of Pauline's life in the spring of 2021 and will post plans at that time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com