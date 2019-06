Peggy D. Wynn, 77, of Wellsboro, passed away June 12, 2019, at the Green Home, Wellsboro.She was born July 12, 1941, in Savannah, Ga., the daughter of Jesse Edwin and Georgia May Boyd Hodges.Peggy served in the U. S. Navy.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Katherine and Shaun Zavetsky of Wellsboro, a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia Ann Hodge and Raymond Donald Terry, of Savannah, Ga., three grandchildren, Tarah Wynn Doty, Brian Henry Doty, and Jessica Ball.She was predeceased by her husbands, Hugh Wynn, and& John Carpenter; her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Ball, and her son, Henry Boyd Wynn.Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, Tuesday, June 25, from 7-8 p.m. Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to Susquehanna Health Home Care & Hospice 24 Walnut St. Wellsboro, PA 16901.Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.