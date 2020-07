Penny Kay Lowe, 69, of Elkland passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Born Feb. 12, 1951 in Corning, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Richard and Julia Ann (Wilson) Nichols. Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com