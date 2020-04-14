|
Penny Kaye Bacon, 57, of Middlebury Center, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. She was born on July 24, 1962 in Stugg, Germany, a daughter of Robert and Marion (Gill) Rice.
Penny worked as a healthcare aid for Martha Lloyd.
Penny is survived by her father; a son, Russell "Rus" Hill of Mansfield; two daughters, Melissa Bergen of Wellsboro and Rebecca "Becky" Hill of Troy; five grandchildren; a brother, Todd Rice of Tioga and three sisters, Dorothy Rice of Shamokin, RoxAnn (Paul) Vanzile of Westfield, and Vicki Clark of Middlebury Center.
She was preceded in death by her mother; a brother, Donnie Rice; and a sister, Robin Jenkins.
In honoring Penny's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020