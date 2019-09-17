Home

Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM



PENNY L. (Bowen) HULBERT


1964 - 2019
PENNY L. (Bowen) HULBERT Obituary
Penny L. (Bowen) Hulbert, 54, of Wellsboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1964 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Gary D. Bowen and Barbara J. (Broughton) Bowen.
She was married to Shane R. Hulbert and was formerly employed by the Green Home, Wellsboro.
Penny is survived by her mother, Barbara, of Wellsboro; husband, Shane, of Wellsboro; son, Tyler, (Angie Smith Linde) Coolidge of Wellsboro; daughter: Misty (Ethan Butler) Coolidge, of Roseville; step-son, Ian Hulbert, of Arnot; brother, David Bowen, of Wellsboro; sister, Tina (Joel) Coolidge, of Wellsboro; granddaughters, Kylie Coolidge, Braelyn Coolidge, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro, with Pastor Dan Dykes officiating. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
