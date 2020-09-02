Perry Allan Repard, 59, of Liberty, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020 while living his best life in Cedar Park, Texas.
Perry was the son of Dixie McCarthy and Kenneth Repard, and brother to Rob (Linnea), Tim (Brenda), and Troy (Amy). Perry was the proud father of Heath (Shannon), Tinecia (Adam), Brett (Breanna), and Natasha (Ryan). Perry was Grampy to Easton, Willow, Denali, and Colt.
Perry was known for his big, loud, funny, unfiltered personality. He loved motorcycle riding, collecting antique toys and tractors (his "pretties"), and most of all his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to honor Perry's memory on Friday, Sept. 4 with greetings from 3-4 p.m. and a funeral service immediately following at Liberty Church, 8692 Route 414 Liberty. Perry will be laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. with a processional starting at Liberty Church to Friedens Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations Blossburg. Online condolences may be made at freebergfh.com.