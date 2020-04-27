Home

PETER DELOSA


1930 - 2020
PETER DELOSA Obituary
Peter DeLosa, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sept. 18, 1930 in Long Island, N.Y., a son of Candido and Anna (Halkett) DeLosa. Peter was married to Anna "Peg" (Mesuch) DeLosa. He worked as a machinist for Armco Steel in Mansfield. He and his wife owned DeLosa Trailer Park in Mansfield. Peter was a veteran of the United States Marines.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to an animal shelter of one's choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
