1/
PHILIP RICHARD HARROWER
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PHILIP's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Richard Harrower, 76, of Tioga, passed away on Thursday, Sept.24, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1943 in Wellsboro, a son of Ernest and Juanita (White) Harrower. Philip was self-employed as a handyman and was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was a life member of the Mansfield VFW Post 6757 and a member of Theodore Roosevelt American Legion Post 167 in Morris Run.
Philip is survived by his brother, Lyle Harrower; a sister-in-law, Betty Harrower of Blossburg; and special friends - Roger, Susan, Katelin and Chloe Wirth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lloyd Harrower, Ernest Harrower Jr., and Charles "John" Harrower.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6-7 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
Military honors will be presented at 7 p.m. by the Tioga County Honor Guard.
Burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved