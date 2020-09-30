Philip Richard Harrower, 76, of Tioga, passed away on Thursday, Sept.24, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.He was born on Nov. 14, 1943 in Wellsboro, a son of Ernest and Juanita (White) Harrower. Philip was self-employed as a handyman and was a veteran of the United States Army.He was a life member of the Mansfield VFW Post 6757 and a member of Theodore Roosevelt American Legion Post 167 in Morris Run.Philip is survived by his brother, Lyle Harrower; a sister-in-law, Betty Harrower of Blossburg; and special friends - Roger, Susan, Katelin and Chloe Wirth.He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lloyd Harrower, Ernest Harrower Jr., and Charles "John" Harrower.Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6-7 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.Military honors will be presented at 7 p.m. by the Tioga County Honor Guard.Burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery.