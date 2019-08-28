|
|
Phillip C. Boinske Jr., of Sterling, Va., formerly of Blossburg, passed away at his mother's home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Phillip Charles was born Sept. 18, 1975 in Wellsboro, to Phillip Boinske Sr. and Antoinette "Tonie" (Strong) Hall.
He was a 1994 graduate of North Penn High School, Blossburg.
While at NPHS, Phil excelled at high school basketball, baseball and football and was inducted into the Tioga County Hall of Fame representing North Penn High School.
After graduating he was accepted to Penn State University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and most recently was employed by the Federal Highway Administration.
Phil's love of sports continued after his school years. He played on an adult softball league in Fairfax County, Va., and was later inducted into the Fairfax Softball Hall of Fame.
Phil enjoyed car shows, snowboarding, playing softball, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, shooting guns, working on anything with a motor and possessed an extreme love of music.
Phillip had a strong faith in the Lord and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Blossburg.
He was also a proud member of Penn State's Alumni Association.
Most importantly, he always looked forward to time spent with his beloved daughter, Hannah, and cherished everything they did together.
Phillip was predeceased by his grandparents, Crescence and Charles Boinske, Theron and Viola McIlwain and Stanley Strong.
Surviving are his mother and step-father; Tonie (Mike) Hall, his father and step-mother Phillip Sr. (Frances) Boinske all of Blossburg; daughter, Hannah Boinske of Centerville, Va.; a sister, Teri (Mike) Bailey of Acton, Me., a brother, Damon (Lindy) Boinske of Westfield, Me.; step-sisters; Nicki (Kirk) Lefelhoc of Mansfield, and Shannon (Drew) Sturgis of Onley, Va.; a step-brother, Travis (Becky) Webster of Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Cooper, Morgan, Peyton, Tucker, Carson, Brody, Palmer and Jordyn; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 314 Granger St. in Blossburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary's Church in Blossburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Phillip's honor can be directed to help benefit his daughter, c/o 377 S. Williamson Rd., Blossburg, Pa. 16912.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019