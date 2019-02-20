Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis (Downing) Smith. View Sign

With sadness, we share the passing of Phyllis

Phyllis was born in 1927 in Mason City, Iowa to Edwin Warren Downing and Etta Losinger Downing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Maxine, two of her sons: Ralph Edwin Smith and David Jay Smith and her granddaughter Carolyn Smith Corbett.

She is survived by her three daughters and one son: Sandy Smith-Norton and husband Doug of Fairbanks, Alaska; Gail Smith of Tucson, Arizona; Carl Smith and wife Marylou of Mansfield, and Denise Smith of Silver City, New Mexico. She is also the grandmother of eight, the great-grandmother of twelve and the great-great-grandmother of fourteen.

The Downing family moved to Marsh Creek when Phyllis was nine years old. She attended Marsh Creek grade school, and graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1945. She married Jay Smith and they settled down in the Whitneyville area.

While raising six children, Phyllis became a civic activist for education, going door to door encouraging voters to support the first kindergarten in Charleston Township.

After her oldest started college, Phyllis also attended Mansfield University earning a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics.

After student teaching math to high school students, she decided her skills could be put to a more suitable endeavor, so she moved from Pennsylvania to California and became a software engineer.

She worked as a contractor for the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station in Ridgecrest, Calif. for twelve years, specializing in F-18s.

She retired 29 years ago and remained in Ridgecrest, where she had an excellent support system of many friends, until 2012 when she moved to New Mexico to live with her daughter Denise.

Friends in Silver City know Phyllis as the consummate Loteria and Bingo player as well as one of several winners of the Grant County Senior Olympics in Gin Rummy (2017). She also enjoyed time spent with Friends of Bill W there and elsewhere for forty-two years and appreciated the many wonderful friendships that greatly influenced her life.

Phyllis was also a motorcycle enthusiast and rider for much of her adult life.

She rode her 1970 BMW motorcycle in several parades with the nationally renowned Motor Maids, one where the Motor Maids were featured as the opening act parading around the track at the National Flat Track Races at Columbus, Ohio. Following the race, a picture was taken of the Motor Maids in their uniforms and this photo was later featured in the book "100 Years of Harley Davidson".

An intelligent and independent woman, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, she will be deeply missed.

The family invites you to join in a celebration of Phyllis at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Bright Funeral Home in Silver City, New Mexico. With sadness, we share the passing of Phyllis Smith on Feb. 11, 2019 at her daughter Denise's home in Silver City, New Mexico.Phyllis was born in 1927 in Mason City, Iowa to Edwin Warren Downing and Etta Losinger Downing.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Maxine, two of her sons: Ralph Edwin Smith and David Jay Smith and her granddaughter Carolyn Smith Corbett.She is survived by her three daughters and one son: Sandy Smith-Norton and husband Doug of Fairbanks, Alaska; Gail Smith of Tucson, Arizona; Carl Smith and wife Marylou of Mansfield, and Denise Smith of Silver City, New Mexico. She is also the grandmother of eight, the great-grandmother of twelve and the great-great-grandmother of fourteen.The Downing family moved to Marsh Creek when Phyllis was nine years old. She attended Marsh Creek grade school, and graduated from Wellsboro High School in 1945. She married Jay Smith and they settled down in the Whitneyville area.While raising six children, Phyllis became a civic activist for education, going door to door encouraging voters to support the first kindergarten in Charleston Township.After her oldest started college, Phyllis also attended Mansfield University earning a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics.After student teaching math to high school students, she decided her skills could be put to a more suitable endeavor, so she moved from Pennsylvania to California and became a software engineer.She worked as a contractor for the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station in Ridgecrest, Calif. for twelve years, specializing in F-18s.She retired 29 years ago and remained in Ridgecrest, where she had an excellent support system of many friends, until 2012 when she moved to New Mexico to live with her daughter Denise.Friends in Silver City know Phyllis as the consummate Loteria and Bingo player as well as one of several winners of the Grant County Senior Olympics in Gin Rummy (2017). She also enjoyed time spent with Friends of Bill W there and elsewhere for forty-two years and appreciated the many wonderful friendships that greatly influenced her life.Phyllis was also a motorcycle enthusiast and rider for much of her adult life.She rode her 1970 BMW motorcycle in several parades with the nationally renowned Motor Maids, one where the Motor Maids were featured as the opening act parading around the track at the National Flat Track Races at Columbus, Ohio. Following the race, a picture was taken of the Motor Maids in their uniforms and this photo was later featured in the book "100 Years of Harley Davidson".An intelligent and independent woman, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many, she will be deeply missed.The family invites you to join in a celebration of Phyllis at 11 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Bright Funeral Home in Silver City, New Mexico. Funeral Home Bright Funeral Home

210 West College Avenue

Silver City , NM 88061

(505) 388-1911 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for The Wellsboro Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close