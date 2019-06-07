Quincey Adams Root, 43, of Sayre, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
He was born Feb. 3, 1976 in Wellsboro, a son of Gerald and Esther (Tongue) Root.
Quincey worked for Tetra and was a member of ABATE. He loved hunting, fishing, driving cars in the derby, and spending time with his family, especially his son, Jamison, who was his world.
Quincey is survived by his two sons, Jamison Quincey Root of Sayre, and Kristopher Charles Root of Ohio; two daughters, Destiny and Abbygail Wilson; many brothers and sisters including, Floral Root of Elmira, N.Y., Elizabeth "Dolly" (Roy) Cross, Sr. of Mansfield, Wanda (Sam) Cooper, Michael Gerald Root of Georgia, Catherine Vincent of Williamsport, Mary Young of Mansfield, Georgia Probst of Williamsport, Roger L. (April Roy) Marble of Wellsboro, and Oliver L. (Dawn) Marble of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jodi Lattimer Root; his parents; his sister, Quinette Robin; and his brother, Steven R. Marble.
Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, June 9, from 1-4 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
Services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Janice Yskamp officiating.
Contributions may be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 7 to June 14, 2019