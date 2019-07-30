Home

RALPH OSTRYE


1943 - 2019
RALPH OSTRYE Obituary
Ralph Ostrye, of Osceola, formerly of Big Flats and the Elmira-Corning, N.Y. area, passed away on July 26, 2019.
He was born in Rochester, N.Y. on Dec. 29, 1943, the son of Thomas and Grace Ostrye.
He served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the Big Flats American Legion and Elkland Moose Club.
It was Ralph's wishes that there be no services.
Donations may be made in Ralph's name to your local SPCA. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019
