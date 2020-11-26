Ramon B. Short, 84, of Tioga, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. He was born on May 13, 1936 in Blossburg, the son of Clifford and Ethel (Wright) Short. Ramon owned and operated Shorts Bar in Tioga.
Ramon is survived by his son, Clifford (Dru) Short of Tioga; three daughters, Sheila (Gordon Wood) Mortimer of Tioga, Crystal (Steve) Stage of Lawrenceville and Vonda (Doug) Wimmer of Arnot and a sister, Jean Sepiol of Wellsboro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Devin Stage.
In honoring Ramon's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com