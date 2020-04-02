|
Raymond Cooper, 94, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williamsport.
He was born on Aug. 31, 1925 in Sunbury, a son of Albert and Anna (Shingara) Cooper.
Raymond was the husband of the late Naomi (Miller) Cooper who passed away in 2016.
He worked as a lineman for IBEW, Wilkes-Barre.
Raymond is survived by his daughters, Connie (Paul) Shaw of Mansfield, Cindy(Ray) Kerr of Mansfield, Cathy (Lynn) Hanes of Asheboro, N.C. and Cheryl (Mark) Gregory of Bethel; grandchildren, Matthew Hanes, Ashley Shaw, Tyler Gregory and Courtney Gregory; step-grandchildren Sheila (Tom) Lechner, Travis (Rabia) Kerr, Jassen (Janet) Shaw, Jennifer (Rick) Wagner, Juanita (Robert) Rodrigues and Jamie (Mike) Mary.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi; daughter, Carol Cooper; brothers, Paul Cooper, Sr., Albert Cooper and James Cooper; sister, Marie Fisher.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Raymond's name to the Mansfield Firemen's Ambulance
Association, 379 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020