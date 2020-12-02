Raymond J. Kaminski, 88, of Blossburg, passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport, due to complications of Covid-19.
Ray was born Sept. 13, 1932 in Blossburg, the son of Adam and Martha Swinsick Kaminski.
Ray was married to the late Patricia Wilson Kaminski.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea.
He was a self-employed saw mill owner for over 50 years. Ray was a member of the Holy Child Parish and a former member of Blossburg Borough Council; Blossburg Kiwanis where he twice served as president, past president of Tioga County Car Club, Mansfield Men's Choir and the Wellsboro Men's Choir.
Ray is survived by his two children, Michael Kaminski, Blossburg and Theresa Kaminski, Mansfield; sisters, Elaine Gaudin, Athens, Ga. and Lori Trevino, Blossburg.
Preceding Ray in death in addition to his wife, Pat and son, Joseph was his sister, Betty Grimm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Blossburg. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Blossburg.
In keeping with the Covid-19 mandates, face covings and social distancing will be required.
Arrangements are entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home and Cremations, Blossburg.
