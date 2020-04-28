|
Dr. Raymond Walter Augustine, DMD, 70, of Mansfield, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born in Blossburg on July 5, 1949, Ray was the son of the late Walter and Eleanor (Bubacz) Augustine.
Ray (or Doc Ray, as many patients and some family members lovingly called him), graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1974. After receiving his degree, Ray married the love of his life, Mary, and the two moved to Mansfield, where Ray spent the next 45 years practicing dentistry, with Mary at his side.
In addition to dentistry, Ray had many passions. He loved deer hunting, fishing, reading, researching various topics on the internet, maintaining an enviable flower garden, and showering his family (his biggest passion of all) with his time, stories, and love. Not only was Ray one of the most talented and well-respected dentists in the area, but those who knew Ray best will always remember him for his heart of gold and endless generosity.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his two daughters, Becky (Eric) Smith and Sarah (Brian) Kloss; four grandchildren, Laura, Nathan, Aiden and Ariel; sisters, Sandra (Jack) Makowiec and Rose Augustine and brother, Tom (Amy) Augustine, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless patients and friends.
A private viewing and graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Dr. Augustine's life will be announced at a later date. The Pepper Funeral Home in Blossburg is in care of arrangements.
Ray devoted his life to his family and patients. To keep his legacy alive, please consider sharing a written memory or story of Ray so that his family can compose a book about his life. Please send these and other condolences to the Ray Augustine Family, P.O. Box 217, Mansfield, PA 16933 or to the www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 7, 2020