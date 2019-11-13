|
Rebecca J. Steadman, 90, of Knoxville passed away Nov. 11, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
She was born Nov. 16, 1928 in Chatham Township, the daughter of Willard and Marjorie Wood Doan. She was a homemaker, member of the Butler Hill Baptist Church, taught Sunday School for 15 years, was missionary secretary, loved needlepoint, crafts of all kinds, collecting dolls, and was an accomplished seamstress.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Vance and Brenda Steadman, Knoxville; granddaughters, Heather (Mark) Donohue, Wernersville, Helene (Martin) Schappell, Salisbury, N.C.; grandsons, Nathaniel Jones and Logan Schappell; brothers, Joseph Doan, Osceola and Stephen Doan, Charlottesville, N.Y.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Steadman, April 29, 1997; brothers, Gordon Doan, Leslie Doan, Carrroll Doan; sisters, Katherine Cleveland, Sybil Brown and Patricia Wattles.
Friends are invited to call at the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Friday at the Butler Hill Baptist Church from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. William O'Neil officiating. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Butler Hill Baptist Church, c/o Marie Field, 203 Seeley St., Knoxville, PA 16928. kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019