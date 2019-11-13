Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Butler Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Butler Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for REBECCA STEADMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REBECCA J. (DOAN) STEADMAN


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REBECCA J. (DOAN) STEADMAN Obituary
Rebecca J. Steadman, 90, of Knoxville passed away Nov. 11, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home, Wellsboro.
She was born Nov. 16, 1928 in Chatham Township, the daughter of Willard and Marjorie Wood Doan. She was a homemaker, member of the Butler Hill Baptist Church, taught Sunday School for 15 years, was missionary secretary, loved needlepoint, crafts of all kinds, collecting dolls, and was an accomplished seamstress.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Vance and Brenda Steadman, Knoxville; granddaughters, Heather (Mark) Donohue, Wernersville, Helene (Martin) Schappell, Salisbury, N.C.; grandsons, Nathaniel Jones and Logan Schappell; brothers, Joseph Doan, Osceola and Stephen Doan, Charlottesville, N.Y.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Steadman, April 29, 1997; brothers, Gordon Doan, Leslie Doan, Carrroll Doan; sisters, Katherine Cleveland, Sybil Brown and Patricia Wattles.
Friends are invited to call at the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and Friday at the Butler Hill Baptist Church from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. William O'Neil officiating. Burial will be in Butler Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Butler Hill Baptist Church, c/o Marie Field, 203 Seeley St., Knoxville, PA 16928. kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of REBECCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -