REX EDGAR GOODREAU JR.

Rex Edgar Goodreau, Jr. , 91, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Phyllis, sons Arden (Beth), Dale (Laura), Ron (Kim), and Brion. Rex was preceded in death by his daughter LuAnn. He was the proud grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 26, and great-great-grandfather of three children.
Rex worked at Corning Glass Works in Wellsboro for 34 years. Memorial services will be held privately by the family and internment will be in West Branch Cemetery.
The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Wellsboro Shared Home, 27 Bacon St., Wellsboro, Pa 16901.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019
