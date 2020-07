Richard A. Arzberger, 87, of Mainesburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1933 in Queens, N.Y., the son of John and Rose (Lockley) Arzberger. Richard was the husband of Doris (McKay) Sherman Arzberger. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at State Road Cemetery in Mainesburg. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com