Richard A. "Rick" Davies, 61 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Corning Hospital. Born April 26, 1958 in Blossburg, he was the son of the late Leslie R. and Dorothy E. (Mascho) Davies.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Rick's life on Saturday, Feb. 15th at the Knoxville Deerfield Fire Department from 2-6 p.m. with a pot luck style dinner. Bring a dish to pass if you can, meat will be provided. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, 2020