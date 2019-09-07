|
Richard A. Messmer, 59, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born in Philadelphia on Dec. 12, 1959 to Robert and Claire (Gaffney) Messmer, Richard grew up in the Philadelphia area, and moved to Morris, spending his senior year at Liberty High School.
Richard moved away and lived in several parts of the US, until he moved back to the area in the early 1990's.
On Sept. 23, 1995 he married Jennifer J. Youmans.
Richard was active in the Oregon Hill Grace Chapel/Mountain Top Grace Community, and served on the sound team and building committee.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Richard enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, learning Spanish, and oil painting. He was good at working with his hands and had renovated his whole house. He was fearless in facing challenges, and if confronted with something new, he'd learn how to do it.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jennifer Messmer; two sons, Dalton Messmer of Wellsboro and Joey Messmer of Elmira, N.Y.; a daughter, Alyssa Messmer of Wellsboro; a brother, Michael Messmer of Silver Springs, Fla.; two sisters, Kris Messmer Gock of Ocala, Fla. and Teri Messmer Hopwood of Liberty; several nieces and nephews and many, many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Richard's life at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street Wellsboro, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, Pastor Randy Martin officiating.
Richard's family will provide flowers. Those wishing to make a donation in Richard's memory are encouraged to remember the Building Fund at Oregon Hill Grace Chapel/Mountain Top Grace Community. Richard would have loved to see support of the endeavor. To share a memory or condolence with his family, visit www.tusseymosher.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019