Richard "Dick" Alexander Broadbent, 80, of Hockessin, Del. and Morris, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Delaware.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Sapna Broadbent, to whom he was married 57 years. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Edward R. Broadbent, sister-in-law, Dottie Broadbent, children, Lisa Broadbent (Rick DiOssi), Kimberly Broadbent, Jennifer Marine (Nick Marine), and Richard Alexander "Alex" Broadbent II; grandchildren, Ricky, Dominic, Dani, Ryan, Elizabeth, Max, Rex and great-granddaughter Chloe. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence W. and Elizabeth (Alexander) Broadbent and brother, Lawrence W. Broadbent Jr.
Dick was born in Wilmington, Del. in 1939 and graduated from Conrad High School where he was later admitted into the Conrad Hall of Fame. Dick also played football and baseball on championship teams at the University of Delaware from 1957 to 1962 where he graduated and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1962. At that time there were only 12 NFL teams, which made this an even more special achievement. Dave Nelson, Dick's football coach at University of Delaware, called Dick the best prospect he ever coached.
Dick owned and operated Dick Broadbent Insurance representing Nationwide Insurance for 42 years. His agency achieved many awards including the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table. He was the first Nationwide agent in Delaware to make the President's Club and write one million dollars in life coverage. Dick was elected by 300 Tri-State agents to represent them and meet with Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio. His greatest insurance accomplishment, however, was when his daughters Lisa and Kimberly followed as third generation insurance agents. In addition, his grandson Dominic is a fourth generation agent. Dick was a Scoutmaster of Troop 53, the oldest continuous chartered Boy Scout troop in the U.S. In addition, he was a member of the Lions Club, St. Barnabas Church, and Sig Ep Fraternity at U of D. Dick was baptized at the original St. Barnabas church and later served as junior warden, treasurer, and member of the vestry. Dick co-founded the Mid-County Senior Center.
An avid hunter and marksman, Dick went on hunting trips throughout the U.S. and world, including hunting for the "Big Five" on an African Safari. He was a lifetime benefactor of the NRA and a member of Buckmasters, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Wildlife Turkey Foundation, Safari Club International, Deer & Deer Hunting, and Morris Rod & Gun Club. He invested in and improved habitat for game wherever he went, leaving land better off than when he found it. He farmed 300 acres in north central Pennsylvania to help wild game.
He was a member of the U.S. Tennis Association and the teams he coached and played for won nine championships and competed nationally. He played semi-pro touch football with Brooks Armored Car plus played and coached semi-pro touch football with McGinness & Hamm championship teams.
Finally, Dick was a philanthropist and supported University of Delaware athletic programs and many charities. However, Dick would brag that his greatest accomplishment in life was his four children, as he adored his entire family.
Dick always had a smile and was a positive influence on those he met. His motto was "If the mind can perceive it, the body can achieve it."
There will be a celebration of life at their Hockessin home and one at their mountain home in Morris, at later dates. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Dick Broadbent to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 16, 2020