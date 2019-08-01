|
Richard "Mountain Goat" Brill, 86, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
He was born on May 19, 1933, in Blossburg, the son of the late Lewis and Iola (Atkins) Brill.
He married Helen S. Faivre on March 2, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Wellsboro, sharing over 62 years of marriage together.
Richard grew up in the Wellsboro area and attended school at the Broughton Hollow one room schoolhouse.
He was employed as a forklift operator with Borden Milk Plant in Wellsboro for nearly 24 years. He also worked as a school custodian in Arizona for four years, delivered meals on wheels and drove van for the Tioga County Department of Human Services.
Additionally, he was member of the Wellsboro Moose Lodge #1147 and the Arnot Sportsmen's Club.
He took great pride in being a foster grandparent for over ten years and valued the relationships built with his foster grandchildren.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, whether they were traveling across country or simply conversing over a homecooked meal.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Helen S. Brill, of Wellsboro; son, Daryl L. Brill, of Elmira; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca J. (Brill) and Dennis Ritton; six grandchildren, Blaise, Erin (Jason), Joshua (Brianna), Tim (Tonia), Landon and Logan; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Hendrix.
Memorial donations can be made in Richard's name to the Bradford Tioga Head Start, 5 Riverside Plaza, Blossburg, PA 16912.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1-3 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro. Richard's memorial service will immediately follow at 3 p.m., with Pastor Darwin "Tink" Cranmer officiating. To share your fondest memories of Richard, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019