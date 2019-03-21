Richard D. Nelson, 98, of Wellsville, N.Y., formerly of Coudersport, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Wednesday, March 20, from 10 a.m. to noon, with Funeral Services following at noon. Pastor Ann Jenkins will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019