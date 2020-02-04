|
|
Richard "Rick" Earle, 55, of Blossburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. He was married to Rhonda Earle, who survives. He was born on March 25, 1964, in Coudersport, the son of the late Richard Earle and Diane Dynda.
Rick was a dedicated man, whether he was performing duties as the Health, Safety and Environment Director for Principle Enterprises, or proudly coaching football and softball for North Penn and Mansfield High Schools. More importantly, he was dedicated to his family and loved spending time with them, especially his cherished grandchildren. Rick would often escape to his family camp on Lake Chautauqua to enjoy some camping and fishing with family and friends. Along with coaching North Penn Football for 21 years, he also had a passion for archery and teaching his children to shoot competitively. Rick's love for life and great sense of humor will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rhonda Earle, of Blossburg; children, Colton (Whitney) Earle, of Mansfield, Lindsey (Jim) Myers, of Mt. Joy, Justin (Megan) Earle, of Millerton, Shelby (John) Davis, of Sebring, Derek Corwin, of Blossburg, Noah (Kryslynne) Corwin, of Blossburg, and Alyssa (Cody) Corwin, of Blossburg; grandchildren, Jameson, Hadley, Serenity, Max, Oaklynn, Kaisley, and Copelan; father, Bob Gross, of Texas; many brothers and sisters; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Bobby.
Rick's family has requested that any memorial contributions be made to Madeline, an 11-year-old who is very important to Rick's family, as she is currently battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. For more on her courageous story or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-madeline-fight-leukemia.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4–7 p.m., at Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main Street, Mansfield. Rick's funeral will immediately follow visitation at 7 p.m., with Pastor Todd Lamer officiating. www.wilstonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2020