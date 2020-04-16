|
|
Richard George Warriner, 70, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born on April 17, 1949 in Wellsboro, a son of George and Ethel (Kagenski) Warriner. Richard was a retired veteran from the United States Army.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Susan (Dennis Donato) Warriner of San Jose, Calif., and Angelina Warriner of Portland, Ore.; one grandchild, Viana Donato; five brothers, James (Nancy) Warriner of Washington Crossing, George Warriner of Williamsport, Tom (Paula) Warriner of Wellsboro, Robert (Deborah) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Michel Warriner of Wellsboro.
He is also survived by a sister, Justine Scarinci (Bob Kittle) of Troy, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020