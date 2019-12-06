|
Richard Henry Moore II, 57, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
Rick was born May 23, 1962 in Wellsboro, the son of Richard H. "Dick" Moore and the late Betty (Montgomery) Moore. He was married to his wife of 38 years, Alice L. (Faddis) Moore.
Rick was a member of Ossea Lodge #317 F&AM, Wellsboro. Rick enjoyed his work and spending time with his family and friends and cooking his famous ribs and chicken.
He is survived by his wife, Alice; three children, Erika (Joe) Stillerman of Middlebury Center, Richard Moore III of Wellsboro and Jessica Moore of Wellsboro; six grandchildren who he adored, Kelsi, Joey, Laura, Ricky IV, Keirra and Cassius; sisters, Barbara (Gilbert) Carlson of Lorton, Va., Carol Weimar of Wellsboro, Lori (Mark) Cass of Knoxville and Suzanne (James) Firestone of Annville; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Bobbie Ann and the late Donald Root, Larry and Donna Rice, Dave and Karen Huck, Richard Cox, and Mike and Sue Cummings. He was predeceased by a sister, Jayne Marie Moore, in 1964.
Friends may call on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 pm with his nephew, the Rev. Matthew B. Owlett ,and Pastor Ken Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, he wished to thank and support the UPMC-Wellsboro Cancer Center staff: Laura, Tory, Sabrina, Nicole and Dr. Kaplan. Contributions in his memory may be sent to UPMC-Wellsboro Cancer Center, 15 Meade St., Suite L3, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019