RICHARD K. KELTS
1922 - 2020
Richard K. Kelts, 98, of 1203 Boatman Road, Knoxville, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020.
Richard was born in Blossburg on July 23, 1922 to the late Wayne and Kathryn (Baxter) Kelts. On Dec. 7, 1942 in Knoxville he married Eloise Brass. They were married for nearly 78 years.
Richard farmed the land for many years on the Boatman Road where he lived his entire life. He was also employed by the H.S. Leathers hardware store in later years. Many will remember him for making maple syrup and apple cider. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement years. He was a long standing member of the Yoked Church in Knoxville.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Kelts; his three children, Larry (Diane) Kelts of Newark, Del., Wendy (James) Rexford of Greenwood, N.Y., Sylvia (Cal) Wynkoop of Wellsboro; his grandchildren, Kristie (Jeff) Chamberlain, Adam Kelts, Tim (Dawn) Rexford, Amy (Mike) Mills, Stacey (Lee) Williams, Melissa (Dave) Wilson, Cassie Wynkoop and 14 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister- in-law, Muriel Brass and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Kathryn Kelts, a brother-in-law, Kenneth Brass and a great grandson, Ryan Mills.
A service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Knoxville Public Library or the Knoxville Yoked Church in Knoxville, Pa. 16928. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
