Richard Lee Moon, Jr., 65, of Barnet, Vt., died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. following a brief illness.

Richard was born June 5, 1953 in Blossburg, the son of Richard and Norma (Mead) Moon. He graduated from Cowanesque Valley High School Class of 1971 and joined the Marine Corps, ready and willing to serve his country if necessary. After being honorably discharged in 1974, he lived in Quantico, Va. and later Woodbridge, Va. where he worked in construction. Richard later moved back home to Knoxville, and worked as a farm hand at Payne's Dairy for many years. In the late 1990s he moved to Barnet, Vt. and worked for VTrans until his health kept him from working.

He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting, fishing, riding four wheelers, and was a fan of mud bogging.

Richard is predeceased by his father.

He is survived by his mother Norma Moon of Westfield, three daughters; Rena (Wray) Stitcher of Caret, Va., Gina Lewis of Fredericksburg, Va., and Amy Moon (John) of Elkland; two grandchildren Gwyn and Jacob Stitcher; seven siblings Wilma (Brian) Cary of Oley, Deb (Frank) Hall of Fayetteville, Stuart Moon of Pavilion, N.Y., Thomas Moon of Leroy, N.Y., Holly (Fred) Lawrenson of Elkland, Carrie Moon, and Peggy Moon of Westfield, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at

The family will be having a private memorial.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the: VAMC, c/o Patient Services, 215 North Main Street, White River Jct., VT 05009 .

