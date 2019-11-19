|
|
Richard N. "Dick" Smith, 89, of Daggett, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Richard M. and Velma Eighmey Smith.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Beverly Smith; children, Sharon (Ronald) Knapp, Sandra Smith, Randall (Eileen) Smith, Ricanne (Harold) Wheeler and Judy (Jeff) Woodruff; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Winterstein and Pauline Martin; and brother, Robert C. (Linda) Smith.
Dick owned and operated his own excavating business for over 60 years. In 1972, Dick and Beverly opened Smith's Harley Davidson in Daggett, which they enjoyed for 28 years. He was a life member of Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, charter member of Wells-Jackson Lions Club and a member of the Daggett United Methodist Church. Dick belonged to the Twin Tier Vintage Car Club, Sullivan Trail A's and a lifelong member of the H.O.G., the AMA, and NRA. He loved working, plowing snow, touring with the antique car clubs and taking the grandchildren for rides in the Harley Davidson side car. He was an avid deer hunter. In his last days, he found great joy in his great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, N.Y. on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Graveside services were private in Alder Run Cemetery. The Rev. Jennifer Wolf officiated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 249, Millerton, PA or Daggett United Methodist Church, 84 Church Street, Millerton, PA 16936. A special thanks to the Guthrie Hospice of Towanda for their support and guidance. Dick's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019