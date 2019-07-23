Home

Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
RICHARD P. "Sticker" HARTMAN


1939 - 2019
RICHARD P. "Sticker" HARTMAN Obituary
Richard P. "Sticker" Hartman, 79, of Knoxville passed away at his home Friday, July 19, 2019.
Born Aug.14, 1939, in Blossburg, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Margaret E. (Anderegg) Hartman.
He married Donna (Doan) and retired from Joyce Western/Otis Eastern pipeline construction.
Sticker was a life member of Galeton Moose Lodge #826 and a social member of the Knoxville-Deerfield Fire Company.
He enjoyed golf, all sports, especially the Bills and Pirates and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Donna; his children, Michele and Daren Hager, Brian and Wilma Cary, Terry and Tara Cary and Carol and Rick Collins; grandchildren, Jessica, Alicia, Brande, Kristy, Bobbie Jo, Damieon, Kelly, Jennifer, Cheryl, Morgan, Colton and Taylor; 18 great-grandchildren, two nephews, Michael and Allen and a niece, Debbie.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald Cary; grandson, Robert Michael Cary and his sister, Peg Burrous.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Tuesday, 1 – 3 p.m.
There will be an Order of the Moose service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport, PA 16915. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 23 to July 30, 2019
